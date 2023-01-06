ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Cobhams Asuquo releases new single 'Cover Me' feat The Kabal

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented vocalist and producer Cobhams has released a new single titled 'Cover Me' on which he features 'The Kabal' a group made up of Larry Gaaga and

Cobhams Asuquo Feat The Kabal, 2Baba & Larry Gaaga - Cover Me
Cobhams Asuquo Feat The Kabal, 2Baba & Larry Gaaga - Cover Me

Artist: Cobhams

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Song Title: Cover Me

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: January 6th, 2022

Producers: Unknown

Song Art:

Cobhams Asuquo Feat The Kabal, 2Baba & Larry Gaaga - Cover Me
Cobhams Asuquo Feat The Kabal, 2Baba & Larry Gaaga - Cover Me Pulse Nigeria

Length: 4 minutes 05 seconds

Features: The Kabal

Label: ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: Cover Me is Cobhams Asuquo’s big start to the year 2023. It is an inspired fusion of Afrobeats and Drill, with a whisper of Dancehall; a combination that gives the song the soulful tone that lovers of good music will easily find themselves responding to. The song was first briefly teased on Cobhams’ Instagram page in 2022 to rave reviews from fans and artists alike. Calls to finish the song saw Cobhams (who also produced the music), calling on the iconic 2Baba, and the master of hits Larry Gaaga, the duo known for the unmistakable “Kabal” touch. Cover Me is a heartfelt rendition that is sure to live in the hearts of the listener for a very, very long time.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

Mr Eazi reveals how his love story with Temi Otedola started

Mr Eazi reveals how his love story with Temi Otedola started

Victony shares his mother's emotional birthday message to him

Victony shares his mother's emotional birthday message to him

Cobhams Asuquo releases new single 'Cover Me' feat The Kabal

Cobhams Asuquo releases new single 'Cover Me' feat The Kabal

Afroselecta-BBK & Esskay teams up with Eeskay, David AceKeyz & Dayo for new single 'Wuse Miami'

Afroselecta-BBK & Esskay teams up with Eeskay, David AceKeyz & Dayo for new single 'Wuse Miami'

Shatta Wale manifests blessings on new single '2023'

Shatta Wale manifests blessings on new single '2023'

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues

Kizz Daniel kicks start 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Kizz Daniel kicks start 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Seyi Vibez drops first project of 2023, 'Memory Card' mix tape

Seyi Vibez drops first project of 2023, 'Memory Card' mix tape

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy

Fans wait over 8 hours for a 1-hour performance at Burna Boy's 'Lagos Love Damini' Concert [Pulse Review]

Olisa Adibua

Olisa Adibua clarifies his role in 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert

Burna Boy

'I can't do this again,' Burna Boy says as he speaks on 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert

Burna Boy

Victim blaming of Nigerian concertgoers needs to stop [Pulse Editor's Opinion]