Cobhams Asuquo releases new single 'Cover Me' feat The Kabal

Details/Takeaway: Cover Me is Cobhams Asuquo’s big start to the year 2023. It is an inspired fusion of Afrobeats and Drill, with a whisper of Dancehall; a combination that gives the song the soulful tone that lovers of good music will easily find themselves responding to. The song was first briefly teased on Cobhams’ Instagram page in 2022 to rave reviews from fans and artists alike. Calls to finish the song saw Cobhams (who also produced the music), calling on the iconic 2Baba, and the master of hits Larry Gaaga, the duo known for the unmistakable “Kabal” touch. Cover Me is a heartfelt rendition that is sure to live in the hearts of the listener for a very, very long time.