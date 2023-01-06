Artist: Cobhams
Cobhams Asuquo releases new single 'Cover Me' feat The Kabal
Multi-talented vocalist and producer Cobhams has released a new single titled 'Cover Me' on which he features 'The Kabal' a group made up of Larry Gaaga and
Recommended articles
Song Title: Cover Me
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: January 6th, 2022
Producers: Unknown
Song Art:
Length: 4 minutes 05 seconds
Features: The Kabal
Label: ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: Cover Me is Cobhams Asuquo’s big start to the year 2023. It is an inspired fusion of Afrobeats and Drill, with a whisper of Dancehall; a combination that gives the song the soulful tone that lovers of good music will easily find themselves responding to. The song was first briefly teased on Cobhams’ Instagram page in 2022 to rave reviews from fans and artists alike. Calls to finish the song saw Cobhams (who also produced the music), calling on the iconic 2Baba, and the master of hits Larry Gaaga, the duo known for the unmistakable “Kabal” touch. Cover Me is a heartfelt rendition that is sure to live in the hearts of the listener for a very, very long time.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng