Speculations had been rife about possible addition of a new disk jockey. Now it is official Dj Debby is now part of the Quilox family.

Club Quilox adds Dj Debby to its lineup of world class disk jockeys

Ajayi Adeboye known as Dj Debby born in late 80s , started as a professional Disk Jockey in 2005 .The multiple award winning turntable maestro has worked with several renowned A- list artistes and disk jockeys both locally and internationally, he is a Nigerian, based in Lagos, his creative influences are churned into percussion, complex interaction with good tunes, he released his first single in 2010 titled "Emoti." (twitter/IG djdebby9ja).

Club Quilox also houses Undisputed Dj Hazan, Classified Dj Tiami and Dj Funkybee.

