Club Quilox adds Dj Debby to its lineup of world class disk jockeys

Speculations had been rife about possible addition of a new disk jockey. Now it is official Dj Debby is now part of the Quilox family.
Ajayi Adeboye known as Dj Debby born in late 80s , started as a professional Disk Jockey in 2005 .The multiple award winning turntable maestro has worked with several renowned A- list artistes and disk jockeys both locally and internationally, he is a Nigerian, based in Lagos, his creative influences are churned into percussion, complex interaction with good tunes, he released his first single in 2010 titled "Emoti." (twitter/IG djdebby9ja).
Club Quilox also houses Undisputed Dj Hazan, Classified Dj Tiami and Dj Funkybee.
Come join us on a premium musical journey at Club Quilox.
For further information and table bookings
Phone number - 08140090009,
Email - info@clubquilox.com
Instagram - @clubquilox
Snapchat - clubquilox
This is a featured post