'Sad Romance is a chronicle of my love life in musical form,' CKay says

"It’s basically me chronicling my life, my love life, in musical form, which is my primary form of self-expression. I basically like to put myself into my music. There are a lot of sad situations, a lot of happy situations, a lot of very diverse situations I was in. I basically captured all those," he says.

While answering questions regarding the timing of his debut album especially since he has been in the industry for over 5 years, CKay revealed that he had to put making his debut album on hold after 'Love Nwantiti' became a global hit.

"It took me about a year and a half to make 'Sad Romance'. I was already recording the album before the 2021 run of ‘Love Nwantiti’. I was already almost done with the album, and that happened and I had to kind of put the album on hold because I was really really really busy traveling, promoting and being in a lot of places at the same time, so I had to put that on hold, but over that period of time I kept recording, and in like a year and a half or so I was done."