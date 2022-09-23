RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Sad Romance is a chronicle of my love life in musical form,' CKay says

Adeayo Adebiyi

CKay is the latest guest on Apple Music Africa Now Radio and in the interview, he tells Dada Boy Ehiz about his debut album.

CKay on Apple Music Africa Now Radio
CKay on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

CKay on Apple Music Africa Now Radio: In the interview with Dada Boy Ehiz, CKay revealed that his debut album was his way of chronicling the happenings of his love life.

Recommended articles

"It’s basically me chronicling my life, my love life, in musical form, which is my primary form of self-expression. I basically like to put myself into my music. There are a lot of sad situations, a lot of happy situations, a lot of very diverse situations I was in. I basically captured all those," he says.

While answering questions regarding the timing of his debut album especially since he has been in the industry for over 5 years, CKay revealed that he had to put making his debut album on hold after 'Love Nwantiti' became a global hit.

"It took me about a year and a half to make 'Sad Romance'. I was already recording the album before the 2021 run of ‘Love Nwantiti’. I was already almost done with the album, and that happened and I had to kind of put the album on hold because I was really really really busy traveling, promoting and being in a lot of places at the same time, so I had to put that on hold, but over that period of time I kept recording, and in like a year and a half or so I was done."

CKay's debut album 'Sad Romance' was released on Friday, 23rd September 2022. The album comes after his ascension into global stardom and he will be hoping to further use the album to consolidate his status as one of Africa's biggest music exports.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tito Da Fire drops third studio album ‘On The Shoulders of Giants (OSG)'

Tito Da Fire drops third studio album ‘On The Shoulders of Giants (OSG)'

Majesty Lyn drops new EP 'Things On Things'

Majesty Lyn drops new EP 'Things On Things'

'Sad Romance is a chronicle of my love life in musical form,' CKay says

'Sad Romance is a chronicle of my love life in musical form,' CKay says

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from CKay, Young Jonn, Mr Eazi, Bella Shmurda, and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from CKay, Young Jonn, Mr Eazi, Bella Shmurda, and others

Seyi Vibez recruits Zinoleesky for new single, 'Ewa'

Seyi Vibez recruits Zinoleesky for new single, 'Ewa'

Mr. Real & Peruzzi combine for new single 'Spray D Money (SDM)'

Mr. Real & Peruzzi combine for new single 'Spray D Money (SDM)'

Entertainment Lawyer Akinyemi Ayinoluwa organizes Webinar for Songwriters

Entertainment Lawyer Akinyemi Ayinoluwa organizes Webinar for Songwriters

Emerging artist Legendary drops new single 'No Losses'

Emerging artist Legendary drops new single 'No Losses'

Tems recounts struggles before stardom, says she used to steal food

Tems recounts struggles before stardom, says she used to steal food

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Carter Efe & Berri Tiga - Machala

Carter Efe vs Berri Tiga: Gains & Losses [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Dammy Krane, Davido

Dammy Krane demands payment from Davido for his contribution to 'Pere'

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts at No 66 on Billboard 200

Asake

Fans react as Asake teases new song 10 days after dropping debut album