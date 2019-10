Date: October 18, 2019

Artist: CKay featuring DJ Lambo

Song Title: Way

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: CKay

Album: CKay The First

Video Director: Clarence A. Peters

Labe: Chocolate City/Warner

Details/Takeaway: A few weeks ago, Nigerian producer and singer, released his EP, CKay The First. It was a follow-up to his debut project, Who The F*** Is CKay.

For the 8-track EP, he released a lead single titled, 'Way.' Here is a video for the song;