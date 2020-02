Date: February 14, 2020

Song Title: Love Nwantiti (Remix)

Artist: Ckay features Joeboy and Kuami Eugene

Genre: Afrobeats, R&B, Ballad

Producer: CKay, Tempoe

Album: Ckay The First EP

Video Director: TBA

Label: Chocolate City/Warner

Details/Takeaway: The song is a afro-pop twined with ballad for the 'wash' effect on a woman. The song gets its essence from merging singers with a musical uniformity in resonant love songs.

