CKay drops new single 'Watawi' featuring Davido, Focalistic, and Abidoza

Adeayo Adebiyi

Global thumping Afrobeats sensation CKay has released a new Amapiano single 'Watawi.' For his new single, CKay taps features Davido, Abidoza, and Focalistic.

Song Title: Watawi

Genre: Amapiano, Afro-fusion

Date of Release: June 17, 2022

Producer: Abidoza

Length: 5 minutes 14seconds

Features: 3 - Davido, Focalistic, Abidoza

Label: Warner Music South Africa

Details/Takeaway: CKay is currently one of Africa's biggest artist and he intend to capture his global relevance in his new songs. With 'Watawi,' CKay expertly employs Amapiano which he infuses with his trademark EMO sound.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

