Artist: CKay
CKay drops new single 'Watawi' featuring Davido, Focalistic, and Abidoza
Global thumping Afrobeats sensation CKay has released a new Amapiano single 'Watawi.' For his new single, CKay taps features Davido, Abidoza, and Focalistic.
Song Title: Watawi
Genre: Amapiano, Afro-fusion
Date of Release: June 17, 2022
Producer: Abidoza
Song Art:
Length: 5 minutes 14seconds
Features: 3 - Davido, Focalistic, Abidoza
Label: Warner Music South Africa
Details/Takeaway: CKay is currently one of Africa's biggest artist and he intend to capture his global relevance in his new songs. With 'Watawi,' CKay expertly employs Amapiano which he infuses with his trademark EMO sound.
