Artist: CKay
CKay drops sensual visuals for 'Mmadu'
Nigerian international sensation CKay has released the music video for his song 'mmadu' off his debut album 'Sad Romance'.
Song Title: mmadu
Genre: Emo-Pop
Date of Release: November 9th, 2022
Video Director: Ahmed Mosh
Length: 4 minutes 07 seconds
Label: Warner Records
Details/Takeaway: The video offers the sensual ambience that the song conveys. CKay pairs up with a beautiful love interest. He serenades her over an exquisite dinner before sharing intimate moments on a beautiful outdoor space where they move their bodies sensually to the rhythm.
