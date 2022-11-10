RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

CKay drops sensual visuals for 'Mmadu'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international sensation CKay has released the music video for his song 'mmadu' off his debut album 'Sad Romance'.

CKay (Wonderland)
CKay (Wonderland)

Artist: CKay

Recommended articles

Song Title: mmadu

Genre: Emo-Pop

Date of Release: November 9th, 2022

Video Director: Ahmed Mosh

Length: 4 minutes 07 seconds

Label: Warner Records

Details/Takeaway: The video offers the sensual ambience that the song conveys. CKay pairs up with a beautiful love interest. He serenades her over an exquisite dinner before sharing intimate moments on a beautiful outdoor space where they move their bodies sensually to the rhythm.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CKay drops sensual visuals for 'Mmadu'

CKay drops sensual visuals for 'Mmadu'

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

DJ Spinall to perform at 2022 MTV EMAs

DJ Spinall to perform at 2022 MTV EMAs

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Streaming giant, Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022

Streaming giant, Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022

Rachel Edward’s ‘Mist’ premieres at AFRIFF 2022

Rachel Edward’s ‘Mist’ premieres at AFRIFF 2022

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters its 17th week on the Billboard Hot 100, Tems and Rema also extend run

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters its 17th week on the Billboard Hot 100, Tems and Rema also extend run

Rema brings out Fireboy, Victony, and Dave in sold out O2 show

Rema brings out Fireboy, Victony, and Dave in sold out O2 show

Tiwa Savage addresses s*x tape saga in latest single

Tiwa Savage addresses s*x tape saga in latest single

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad returns with new single, takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian Records

Mavin Records

Mavin Records postpone release of next single in response to recent events

Wizkid - 'More Love, Less Ego'

Wizkid reportedly postpones 'More Love, Less Ego' amidst recent tragic event

Mercy-Chinwo [Eezee Concepts]

Famous gospel singer Mercy Chinwo performs at PDP rally