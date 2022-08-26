RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ckay drops new single 'You'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats international sensation Ckay has released a new single he calls 'You'. The single is in anticipation of his upcoming debut album 'Sad Romance'.

Ckay - You
Ckay - You

Artist: Ckay

Album Title: Sad Romance

Genre: Emo Pop, Afropop

Date of Release: August 26th, 2022

Producer: Christer Kobedi

Song Art:

Ckay - You
Ckay - You Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 56 Seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Warner Music South Africa

Details/Takeaway: Ckay is Nigeria's international sensation whose music is setting the global stage on fire. His new single 'You' draws from his wealth of talent and carries his trademark solemn sonic appeal.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
