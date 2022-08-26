Artist: Ckay
Ckay drops new single 'You'
Afrobeats international sensation Ckay has released a new single he calls 'You'. The single is in anticipation of his upcoming debut album 'Sad Romance'.
Recommended articles
Album Title: Sad Romance
Genre: Emo Pop, Afropop
Date of Release: August 26th, 2022
Producer: Christer Kobedi
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 56 Seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Warner Music South Africa
Details/Takeaway: Ckay is Nigeria's international sensation whose music is setting the global stage on fire. His new single 'You' draws from his wealth of talent and carries his trademark solemn sonic appeal.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng