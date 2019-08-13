In 2017, Ckay became the toast of Twitter when former Pulse Editor-In-Chief said, “Who the f*** is Ckay?” during an episode, of Loose Talk Podcast.

That episode titled, ‘The Greatest Podcast You Ever Record In Your Life,’ also featured M.I. Abaga and Loose Kaynon of 100 Crowns.

In 2018, Ckay released his hit single, ‘Container,’ but is back with an EP which is set to drop later this month. The EP is titled, Ckay The First and it is a follow up ‘Who The F*** Is Ckay’ EP, which dropped in 2017.

Ckay who signed to Chocolate City in 2016, has steadily established himself as a firm fixture within the Nigerian music industry in part, due to his knack for crafting catchy hooks, but also his keen ear for quality production.

The producer and artist has also worked with Zlatan, Moonchild Sanelly and MI Abaga.