City of Houston declares July 7th as Davido Day

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Davido has been honored by the City of Houston.

The award-winning megastar is currently on the American lap of his Timeless Tour with the last stop being Houston Texas where he sold out the 21000 capacity Toyota Arena.

During the show which was held on July 7th, 2023, a member of Houston City Council Edward Pollard attended the concert and announced July 7 as Davido Day in the City of Houston.

The proclamation was made by the Mayor of Houston City Sylvester Turner in a letter that captured Davido's impact as a superstar and his contributions to the music industry through his hit songs.

On March 31, 2023, Davido released his fourth studio album 'Timeless' which has broken first-week African records across all major streaming platforms. The album delivered several hit songs including 'Unavailable' South African feat Musa Keys which is enjoying international success and is among the top Afrobeats songs released in 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi

