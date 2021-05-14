RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Chuxchu shows his melodic capabilities in debut EP 'Luv Struck'

From the captivating single “Whatchyu Want” the EP is a smooth serene sail of different degrees of love and the attachment that is often faced.

On May 14, 2021, Chuxchu, an American-based Nigerian artist, releases his debut album, “Luv Struck”. Coming after the release of his RnB single Whatchyu Want. The 5 track EP portrays the pain and beauty resulting from love. He contrasts the two emotions to deliver intimate and hearty lyrics with catchy melodies that keep the EP in perfect pitch and harmony.

Ayo Jay features in "Numbers Don't Lie" carrying a bouncy RnB tune. ChuXchu explains why Ayo Jay is his only feature in the statement below:

"I was/still am the biggest Ayo Jay fan and I always laugh when I think about the fact that I went from being a fan to a collaborator, and now a friend. He gave me my first shot and encouraged me to pursue this music thing, so it's only right to have him be part of this important step in my life.

A lot of people appreciate the music, but don’t know who chuXchu is. My goal is to change that narrative and get people to see the range and versatility in my music. I wanted to use it (‘Luv Struck’) as an opportunity to connect with my emotions and be more expressive about my feelings - something I wouldn’t necessarily talk about on a regular day lol. I’ve always wanted to make music with dope artists I listen to at a particular time, hence the features with Ayo Jay, Wani, Buju, Elhi (Shoutout to my brothers), but I feel like a lot of my core listeners haven’t heard a lot from me alone.

Going back to my earlier point, I want to show my range and I feel like there’s no better time to do that. I’m super excited about the project and I know it’s going to bring so many opportunities. It feels like I’m starting from scratch - a new name, new sound; beginning of a new era for chuXchu.”

Listen to “Luv Struck” available on all platforms.

