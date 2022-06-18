RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Friday June 17th 2022, Chris Brown released a new single 'Call Me Everyday' featuring Wizkid. The song is one of the singles off his upcoming album 'Breezy.'

Chris Brown, Wizkid

While on his press tour to promote his upcoming album, Chris Brown was asked about his latest collaboration with Nigerian megastar Wizkid.

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown said about how long he has known Wizkid.

Chris Brown however miscalculated the duration of his friendship with Wizkid and corrected himself in the comment section. "More like 10 years.. had to rethink that" he typed in the comment section.

"We have always had some play studio time and made some fun records but this time we made a real record" Chris Brown says about 'Call Me Everyday.'

This is not the first time Wizkid and Chris Brown will be collaborating as they both have a song 'African Bad Gyal' which was off Wizkid's third studio album 'Sounds From The Other Side.'

Chris Brown also made a surprise appearance when he performed at Wizkid's O2 Show in November 2021. Wizkid is set to drop an album sometimes this year and fans will be eager to see if Chris Brown will be a last minute surprise on the album.

Adeayo Adebiyi

