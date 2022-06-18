"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown said about how long he has known Wizkid.

Chris Brown however miscalculated the duration of his friendship with Wizkid and corrected himself in the comment section. "More like 10 years.. had to rethink that" he typed in the comment section.

"We have always had some play studio time and made some fun records but this time we made a real record" Chris Brown says about 'Call Me Everyday.'

This is not the first time Wizkid and Chris Brown will be collaborating as they both have a song 'African Bad Gyal' which was off Wizkid's third studio album 'Sounds From The Other Side.'