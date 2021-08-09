During the chat, Davido spoke about a number of things, but here are the picks from the bunch;

1.) 'Shopping Spree' video was released in 2020

On July 16, 2021, 'Shopping Spree' video was released and it featured Chris Brown and Young Thug. However, Davido revealed that the video was recorded in 2020, after he released A Better Time album, but he decided to delay its release till Summer 2021.

The song was an instant fan-favourite after 'A Better Time' dropped.

2.) The only way to succeed is pay attention

Davido is known keeping his thumb on the pulse of the game. When he was asked about how he is aware enough to get people like Nicki Minaj on his album, he said, "I think the biggest thing in anything you do... Whether it's music, fashion, movies, food, politics... I think the biggest people in that field have to pay attention.

"I pay attention... I got a phone just like you. It surprises people when people realize that I pay attention but I do."

3.) Is Davido done having kids?

Pulse Nigeria

When the conversation got to the cover art for 'A Better Time,' Davido described having his song on the cover of the album naturally resonates with his album title, since the previous album was titled A Good Time.

When Carisma asked him if he was done having kids, Davido replied that, "Hopefully (laughs)."

4.) Arena tour and new album

At the end, Davido also revealed heartbreak at stopping 'A Good Time Tour' due to COVID-19 when everything was going great "for the first time." He says that he plans to do an arena tour in 2022.

He then added, "Hopefully do one more project this year... We're almost done."

He says the album will drop before December 2021.

5.) Acting

Davido then revealed that 'Fall' was a gamechanger for him after he convinced the label to pick the record over four other records. Davido also revealed that he is se to go into acting.