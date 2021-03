Details/Takeaway: 'Jafafa' means 'sharp' in English. On this song, Chinko Ekun simply say that, 'The sharp child will reap great rewards.'

A lot of the record seems derogatory with its focus on transactional relationships though.

Artiste: Chinko Ekun featuring Mohbad

Song: Jafafa

Album: TBD

Year: March 10, 2021

Video Director: TBD

Song Producer: TBD

Genre: Amapiano/Afro-pop

Label: TBD

You can play the record below;