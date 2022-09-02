RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I wanted to share other parts of me and my experiences,' Chike says on new album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian super-talented singer-songwriter Chike has revealed that he wished to share a part of himself and some of his new experiences on his new album 'The Brother's Keeper'. He revealed this in an interview with Apple Music Africa Now Radio.

Chike on Apple Music Africa Now Radio: In an interview with Dada Boy Ehiz, Chike revealed that he tried to stay true to himself on his new album while also sharing other parts of him and some of his new experiences.

Speaking on staying true to himself, Chike said:

"The best you can be is you. There’s gonna be a couple of tweaks here and there, and that happened with my new album because there were a few things I learned, and other parts of me and my experiences I felt more comfortable talking about. I can tell you yes, I can see what’s going on [in more popular Nigerian music scenes], but the truth is if something’s working, why change it? I know what I did the first time, and it worked for me so why not try for the second time?"

Speaking on keeping to his style of music and retaining his core base who brought him fame and success through his debut album 'The Boo of Booless', Chike said:

"When there’s an abrupt change, also, you lose your core base. Now you might not see our music on all the streets and all the corners, but I can decide in Lagos, Nigeria to do a show and pack it with 800-1000 people, depending on how hard I go. This is 800-1000 people that are willing to pay to come to see me, and that means a lot."

Chike released his sophomore album 'The Brother's Keeper' on 25th August 2022. The 16-track album has been positively received by fans even as Chike attempted more Pop music in a bid to offer himself to a larger audience.

