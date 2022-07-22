Hot off the back of the release of the album’s lead single ‘Hard To Find’ featuring Flavour which clocked one million views on YouTube in seven days, the singer is in pursuit of a second glory, after the vast acclaim he earned with his omnivorous debut album, 'Boo of The Booless'.
Chiké unveils track-list for his sophomore album 'The Brother's Keeper'
Highly revered Nigerian singer, songwriter and actor, Chiké has finally unveiled the track-list for his forthcoming sophomore album, 'The Brother’s Keeper', scheduled for the 25th of August.
Initially, the unveiling was made via his social media pages, revealing the album’s track-list which counts at a wholesome of 16 tracks with guest appearances by Ycee, Azana and of course, Flavour.
For the production, Chiké calls on previous collaborator, DeeYasso, alongside professional hands like Tee-Y Mix, Killertunes, Lord Sky, Echo The Guru and more.
'The Brother’s Keeper' will serve as Chiké’s second studio album after his chart-topping debut album, 'Boo of the Booless' which gained wide acclaim in different countries of the African continent, hence bagging multiple award wins and nominations including a nomination for the Headies’ Album of the Year.
Chiké is known for his soulful songs, smooth lyrics, amazing rendition, and effective way of storytelling through music which he showed on songs like 'Running To You', 'Roju', 'If You No Love', 'Nakupenda' and 'Out of Love' from his 2020 'Boo of the Booless' Album.
'The Brother’s Keeper' is set to drop on the 25th of August and is now available on pre-order. Here is the track list for the album below.
