Chike shares evocative visuals for hit single, 'On The Moon'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sensation singer Chike has released the visuals for his hit single, 'On The Moon' off his sophomore album 'Brother's Keeper'.

Chike - The Brother's Keeper
Chike - The Brother’s Keeper

Artist: Chike

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: January 26, 2022

Video Directot: U.A.X

Length: 2 minutes 57 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Chike

Details/Takeaway: Over the years Chike has embodied a pure definition of sound. His songs have taken R&B to dizzying heights within Afropop, earning the man a number of hits that reflects his colorful tones. Last year, saw the singer release his anticipated sophomore, ‘The Brother’s Keeper,’ a stirring collection of songs that opened with the ecclesiastical 'On the Moon'.

Tapping the vivid percussions of Amapiano, Chike tells the glorious tale of his wins as a musician. Swirling notes in the background establish a mood of victory and Chike’s crooning vocals take on the responsibility of their own, making the listener bounce and bop to his heart’s rhythm. The album was a masterful demonstration of Chike’s unmatched ability to imprint his unique storytelling style on just about any sound possible.

Starting off the New Year, Chike shares the visuals for 'On the Moon'. It is directed by the talented UAX and features the musician in evocative scenes. Following the dreamy ethos of the record, a young boy alternates positions on a bed with Chike, light pouring around the set-up. As the video progresses, the sweet essences of star life come into focus, the girls and glitz, a followership all taking center stage alongside Chike. The dreamy cinematic experience is a perfect blend of minimalism and color, the video strikes a strong portrait of Chike’s growth from a music fan to a global superstar.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

