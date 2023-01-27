Chike shares evocative visuals for hit single, 'On The Moon'

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: January 26, 2022

Video Directot: U.A.X

Length: 2 minutes 57 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Chike

Details/Takeaway: Over the years Chike has embodied a pure definition of sound. His songs have taken R&B to dizzying heights within Afropop, earning the man a number of hits that reflects his colorful tones. Last year, saw the singer release his anticipated sophomore, ‘The Brother’s Keeper,’ a stirring collection of songs that opened with the ecclesiastical 'On the Moon'.

Tapping the vivid percussions of Amapiano, Chike tells the glorious tale of his wins as a musician. Swirling notes in the background establish a mood of victory and Chike’s crooning vocals take on the responsibility of their own, making the listener bounce and bop to his heart’s rhythm. The album was a masterful demonstration of Chike’s unmatched ability to imprint his unique storytelling style on just about any sound possible.