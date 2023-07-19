Chike returns with new exciting R&B single 'Ego Oyinbo'

Chike's dedication to old-fashioned romance shines through in 'Ego Oyibo,' which translates to "Foreign Currency."

Through his velvety vocals and heartfelt notes, Chike narrates a beautiful story of meeting and proposing to his lover, capturing the essence of timeless love in a contemporary musical style.

Following the visual spectacle of 'On the Moon' and the thrilling collaboration with Oxlade on 'Spell,' 'Égo Oyibo' serves as Chike's highly anticipated first official release of 2023.

Accompanied by his go-to producer, DeeYasso, Chike effortlessly blends Igbo, English, and Pidgin languages, creating a unique fusion that adds depth and authenticity to the narrative.

In 'Ego Oyibo,' Chike takes listeners on a journey where he meets his lover's parents, pays her bride price, and envisions a future filled with love and commitment.

The song serves as a powerful reminder that love is not just a fleeting emotion but rather an everlasting bond that transcends time and cultural boundaries.

Chike's artistry in R&B has garnered widespread acclaim, with his music resonating with audiences around the world.

