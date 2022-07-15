Chiké & Flavour reaffirms that love is 'Hard To Find' with a new pulsating single

"...E dey hard to find, Dem no dey see am for road..." the duo on the arresting chorus reaffirming that indeed love and the beautiful things of life are indeed 'hard to find'.

The number ushers in the August arrival of “The Brother's Keeper” which is poised to follow up his acclaimed debut album 'Boo of the Booless', which took to the ground like a burning bush during the harmattan season on arrival and was hailed as an instant classic by critics.

'Hard to Find' arrives with an accompanying music video which was shot in several locations in Lagos. The cinematic visual pays homage to the Ghanaian wedding culture and is directed by Director Pink for Pinkline Films and produced by Anny Productions.

Pulse Nigeria