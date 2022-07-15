RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Chiké & Flavour reaffirms that love is 'Hard To Find' with a new pulsating single

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afro-pop/soul star Chiké has release of a fresh captivating single 'Hard to Find' featuring Afrobeats megastar Flavour which is an early offerings off his highly anticipated sophomore album 'The Brother's Keeper'.

Chike, Flavour
Chike, Flavour

'Hard to Find' is a refreshing single that effortlessly fuses English, Igbo, and Pidgin while also offering robust Highlife-pop orchestration beautifully put together by DeeYasso and the renowned Masterkraft.

"...E dey hard to find, Dem no dey see am for road..." the duo on the arresting chorus reaffirming that indeed love and the beautiful things of life are indeed 'hard to find'.

The number ushers in the August arrival of “The Brother's Keeper” which is poised to follow up his acclaimed debut album 'Boo of the Booless', which took to the ground like a burning bush during the harmattan season on arrival and was hailed as an instant classic by critics.

'Hard to Find' arrives with an accompanying music video which was shot in several locations in Lagos. The cinematic visual pays homage to the Ghanaian wedding culture and is directed by Director Pink for Pinkline Films and produced by Anny Productions.

Chike feat Flavour - Hard to Find Song Art
Chike feat Flavour - Hard to Find Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

