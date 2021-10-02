Chike features Gospel juggernaut, Ada Ehi on 'Watching All Over Me (Remix)'

Coming from the global success of his last single - the phenomenal hit ' Running (To You)' with Simi , Chike wraps up the year with a thankful number that exalts the ever-loving nature of the Almighty. Singing in Igbo and English, Chike and Ada Ehi both combine on this moving duet in glorious fashion, to birth a gem that is fated to be an uplifting anthem across the African continent and world at large.

Speaking on duet, Chike says, “'Watching All over Me' is an anthem of gratitude for all; regardless of tribe, religion, race, political views, gender, and whatnot. Looking back at the past 12 to 20 months, we survived a pandemic, we have survived tough times. The acceptance of my album is something I am thankful for, even having the gifted Ada Ehi join me on this song is a blessing, and I am thankful for that. This song preaches the gospel of gratitude, as the year comes to an end, we have to be thankful for life and people in it".