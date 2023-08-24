ADVERTISEMENT
Chike continues Pop exploration 1 year after 'The Brother's Keeper'

Adeayo Adebiyi

On August 25, 2023, Chike released his sophomore album 'The Brother's Keeper'.

With the 'The Brother's Keeper', Chike stretched his artistry as he explored the Afropop soundscape in a bid to craft music that appeals to the sensibilities of mainstream listeners.

With the album straddling his R&B cadence mainly through his elevated writing that captures his hopeless romantic boy side and the Pop-dominated mainstream through its production, 'The Brother's Keeper' failed to nail a precise audience.

'Brother's Keeper' failed to offer in sufficient part the side of Chike that listeners fell in love with in 'Boo of the Booless' and neither did it pack the commanding elements needed for it to retain the fleeting attention of the mainstream audience.

While his sophomore album didn't achieve the critical or commercial success of his debut album, Chike did try to push himself and evolve. This bold and commendable attempt delivered some memorable songs such as 'Spell' which is the most commercially achieved track from the project.

One year after the release of 'The Brother's Keeper', Chike is exploring all sides of his talent.

His first release of 2023 'Ego Oyibo' sees Chike lean into his Igbo roots to deliver a hybrid of Pop and Highlife.

In a bid to continue his exploration of the mainstream, Chike has collaborated with Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz and also made guest appearances on Afropop records courtesy of Jamopyper and Kizz Daniel.

While listeners might have expected Chike to circle back to his R&B leanings following the limited reception of his Pop-driven sophomore album, he instead embraced the different sides of his artistry as he refused to be boxed.

At any rate, Chike has shown that he won't shy from trying different sounds whether it be delivering a stunning Amapiano rendition in Masterkraft's 'Hossana' or completing a Hip Hop record through a captivating hook as he did on Falz's 'Kneel Down'.

One year after the release of 'Brother's Keeper', Chike is showing that there's still more to his artistry than the familiar R&B sound that rocketed him to mainstream fame.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

