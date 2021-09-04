Chike Agada releases visual for his single 'VIBRATE'

Chike, who was formerly known as Chykay recently released the single after a break from making music.

For the video for the record, he enlists the genius 'Boy Director' TG Omori.

'VIBRATE' by Chykay who has also launched his music imprint HM Records is the first single of his upcoming EP produced by Wondamagic and co-produced by Deratheboy.

The EP 'Venus' is an ode to his collective experience in the past five years with seven tracks to be released in September 2021.

“This journey for me started five years ago when I started collaborating my ideas with my producer, Wondamagic," the singer said.

Instagram

"For me, my journey started as a child when I listened to my dad’s songs and each chapter of VENUS is going to take you on a different journey.

"The EP begins with a track that takes you on a journey back to the 70’s which is a significant time as it samples a record by The Funkees, my father’s band.