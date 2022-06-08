RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Cheemar drops new single, 'for you'

KRAVE KING!.....Okorie Precious Chima with the stage name CHEEMAR is an Amazing, gifted and eloquent singer that is awesome with the Pen.

#FeatureByHeemar - The LAGOS born songwriter has a unique spice for all seasons, He was born on the 7th of September 1999, CHEEMAR love for music started at a very tender age as his mum (of blessed memory) was a music lover and was part of the choir in his local church.

Furthermore He ( CHEEMAR) also saw people around him making music, which triggered the creativity In him, The self Acclaimed KRAVE KING OR MELODY gOD started growing musically by joining the choir in his local church and moved forward to record his first song in 2017 during his his year 1 as a Statistics Student in Ambrose Alli University, Edo State, Nigeria.

Inspired by the boisterous music of Fela, Wizkid, Asa and global hitmakers like Bruno mars, Lauryn hill, Maroon 5, Sean Kingston and Justin Bieber he dished out his first single in 2018 “SHINE YOUR LIGHT” preaching of hard work and faith, which was well embraced by the little audience he had on campus, he moved on to establish himself, which along the way which got him signed to Kelblaise Records, as an artist with diverse tastes: by putting out other classics like KRAVIN...

In conclusion Cheemar is currently working his next project “FOR YOU”…this record talks about love and all it entails: the sacrifice and reaffirmation to always be there for the special one who is your everything and means the world to you

LORD CHEEMAR CAN BE REACHED ON INSTAGRAM @iamcheemar link: https://instagram.com/iamcheemar?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= AND TWITTER @iamcheemar Link: https://Twitter.com/iamcheemar

