Check out the top songs released this week in our New Music Friday : Official Playlist

Its a new week and brand new melodies has been released.

New Music Friday - Falz Cover

This week has seen artists like Falz, Skiibii, Dremo, Timaya, Praiz, and Terri churn out new tunes. Avante's new kid, Frayz made it to our playlist with his new tune 'Weak' amongst others. In our quest to capture top new songs released within the Nigerian music space, we have updated our New Music Friday : Official Playlist with the recent banging tunes released this week.

We have Falz on the cover of the playlist this week. The Bahd Guy Entertainment rapper employed BNXN (Buju) to assist him in doing justice to the club-friendly afropop tune 'Ice Cream' produced by Yungwillis.

Simi teams up with DMW's finest rapper, Dremo to create a sensual melody tagged 'Confam'. Aside from the astounding melodies of the instrumental, kudos to Philkeyz, the chemistry between Simi and Dremos's vocals makes this tune even more addictive.

Legendary dancehall singer, Timaya returns with an amapiano-laced groovy tune titled 'Charger'. Just as expected, Timaya came through with a potential hit song.

Following his deal with Epic records, Nigerian singer, Oxlade drops his first single of the year. 'Want You' is a relatable tune with spiritual adlibs.

Robinson and Jason Derulo recruits Afrobeats singer, Rema to Ayo Girl (Fayahh Beat). The record is a powerful melody that could go on to be the next TikTok hit.

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

