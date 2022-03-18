Check out the top songs released this week in our New Music Friday : Official Playlist

This week has seen artists like Falz, Skiibii, Dremo, Timaya, Praiz, and Terri churn out new tunes. Avante's new kid, Frayz made it to our playlist with his new tune 'Weak' amongst others. In our quest to capture top new songs released within the Nigerian music space, we have updated our New Music Friday : Official Playlist with the recent banging tunes released this week.