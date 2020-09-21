While we were all cooped up at home, no thanks to COVID-19, some of our hottest & favourite artists gave us fire virtual performances to remember!

Here are 5 of these artists whose performance gave us that quarantine vibe. Check these out right now on Youtube Music:

🎧 @patorankingfire: The performance of ‘Abule’

Do you remember how Patoranking thrilled fans with his hit ‘Abule’ on September 4? He threw his jacket to the ground just as his band turned a Konto song into a Fuji mix!

🎧 @tiwasavage: Tiwa Savage back in her vocal element

Did you see how Tiwa Savage was fired up for her performance? She was dressed up in a stunning brown dress that showed off her beautiful tattoo. She performed songs like, 'Dangerous Love,' 'Attention,' 'Like,' 'Koroba,' during the show while being backed by the amazing Alternate Sound!!

🎧 @asa: The whole package

On March 29, 2020, Nigerian singer, Asa was one of the many Nigerian artists stuck in Nigeria due to the closure of borders. She was also one of the many Nigerian artists selected by YouTube to perform at its #StayHome concert. On stage, Asa transformed into a beast.

🎧 Davido - The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Also supported by the amazing Alternate Sound, Davido debuted on the late-night American TV show, with a delivery of some of his biggest hits.

🎧 @cobhamsasuquo:The Brilliance of Cobhams

On June 22, 2020, Cobhams performed a short freestyle over the hook of ‘Nobody,’ the DJ Neptune song featuring Mr. Eazi and Joeboy. What a man, what a performance!

*This is a featured post.