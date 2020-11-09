Wizkid’s 'Ginger with Burna Boy Makes History as the first No. 1 song on TurnTable Top 50.

'Ginger' debuts at No. 1 on streaming, No. 11 on radio.

Four Songs from Made in Lagos are in the top ten

Plus different songs lead streaming chart, radio chart and TV chart.

Turntable's Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming, radio airplay and TV airplay in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, with the first issue launching on Monday, November 9.

1.) Wizkid featuring Burna Boy - Ginger

'Ginger' released on October 30 on RCA/Starboy Entertainment, becomes the first Top 50 No. 1 ever on the chart. The song tallied 23.9 million radio airplay audience impression according to Radiomonitor/MPS and 3.29 million equivalent streams during the tracking week.

The song, featuring Burna Boy, starts at No. 1 on Top Streaming Chart and No. 11 on Top Airplay Chart. The song is yet to be treated with an official video, hence it absence on TV Top Songs Chart.

2.) Davido - FEM

Davido’s 'FEM' starts at No. 2. It leads Top Airplay Chart with 56.12 million radio airplay audience impression, drew 9.96 million TV airplay audience impression and 1.24 million equivalent streams during the tracking week.

3.) Wizkid - Reckless

The song drew 8.3 million radio airplay audience impression during the tracking week and 2.93 million equivalent streams. Interestingly, the song finished outside of the top 50 of Top Airplay Chart but debuts at No. 2 on Top Airplay Chart.

4.) Wizkid - No Stress

'No Stress' drew 25.09 million radio airplay audience impression, 2.04 million TV airplay audience impression and 1.89 million equivalent streams on streaming during the tracking week.

5.) Cheque - Zoom

Cheque’s 'Zoom' completes the top five after posting 1.07 million equivalent streams, 37.01 million radio airplay audience impression and 8.32 million TV airplay audience impression during the tracking week.

The song stays at its peak of No. 3 on Top Airplay Chart and peak of No. 10 on TV Top Songs Chart but drops out of the top 20 on Top Streaming Chart.

6.) Tems - Damages

Tems’ “Damages” is No. 6 on the inaugural issue of TurnTable Top 50; interestingly, the song is No. 2 on both radio and TV chart this week with 48.8 million audience impression and 11.9 million audience impression respectively. It is No. 46 on Top Streaming Chart with 344,877 equivalent streams.

7.) Olamide featuring Omah Lay - Infinity

Rounding out the top ten is Olamide’s 'Infinity' featuring Omah Lay at No. 7 with the song moving into the top ten of Top Airplay Chart for the first time this week.

8.) Patoranking - Abule

Patoranking’s 'Abule' at No. 8 with the song staying at No. 1 on TV Top Songs Chart for a non-consecutive third week.

Dj Neptune’s 'Nobody (Icon Remix)' featuring Laycon & Joeboy at No. 9 winning the top Airplay Gainer award for this week. This remix is one of the twelve remixes released in international 'Nobody' remixes album. The original 'Nobody' peaked at No. 7 on Top Airplay Chart before dropping out totally two weeks ago.

For this week, the points from the original and Icon remix are added to make up the total point, even though the song is credited to Icon remix which has the highest contribution to the total points. However, each song on the international remixes album will be treated as a standalone single following the release of the album on Friday, November 5.

10.) Wizkid featuring Damian Marley - Blessed

Wizkid’s 'Blessed' featuring Damian Marley rounds out this week’s top ten after posting 1.93 million equivalent streams, enough to debut at No. 5 on Top Streaming Chart and 15.2 million radio airplay audience impression during the tracking.

The full top 50 including Burna Boy’s '20.10.20' at No. 14 is available on Turntable Charts.

All chart news will be available @turntablecharts on both Twitter and Instagram while other component and platform-based charts such as Top Streaming Chart, Top Airplay Chart and official Top Triller Chart will be updated on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.