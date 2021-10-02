RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Charisma features Jamopyper on new single, 'Jeje'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Charisma collaborates with Jamopyper on an impressive piece which he titled 'Jeje’. Expect a colourful video, directed by Naya Effectz.

Charisma features Jamopyper on new single, 'Jeje.' (NGWide)
Charisma features Jamopyper on new single, 'Jeje.' (NGWide)

Afrobeats sensation Charisma has released a new single dubbed 'Jeje.' This time, he collaborates with Zanku Records Popping act, Jamopyper.

Recommended articles

Charisma collaborates with Jamopyper on an impressive piece which he titled 'Jeje’. Expect a colourful video, directed by Naya Effectz.

Produced by Nigerian beatmaker Trendz, 'Jeje' serves as Charisma's Second official single for 2021. It comes after the release of his previously released , ‘Capable’.

Lyrics Video:

Charisma - Jeje (feat. jamopyper)

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Shatta Bandle calls Davido on FaceTime, promises to give him a loan

Shatta Bandle calls Davido on FaceTime, promises to give him a loan

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

BBNaija 2021: Saga remains inconsolable following Nini's prank exit

BBNaija 2021: Saga remains inconsolable following Nini's prank exit

'Swallow': Should Kunle Afolayan rethink making non-actors leads? [Pulse Movie Review]

'Swallow': Should Kunle Afolayan rethink making non-actors leads? [Pulse Movie Review]

3 reasons why sexting is needed in your relationship

3 reasons why sexting is needed in your relationship

Trending

Kevin Hart, Ben Simmons, Saweetie and Wiz Khalifa attend Wizkid’s LA show of ‘Made in Lagos’ US tour

A slew of American superstar celebrities attended Wizkid's show in LA (Instagram/_nelsonegh)

Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' debuts on the Billboard Hot 100

CKay visits Pulse Nigeria. (Pulse Nigeria)

Wizkid's 'Essence' is the No. 1 song on American rhythmic radio, spends third week at No. 1 on urban radio

Wizkid (Instagram/Wizkid)

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Ayra Starr’s 'Bloody Samaritan' rises to No. 1

Fast-rising star Ayra Starr