Afrobeats sensation Charisma has released a new single dubbed 'Jeje.' This time, he collaborates with Zanku Records Popping act, Jamopyper.
Charisma features Jamopyper on new single, 'Jeje'
Charisma collaborates with Jamopyper on an impressive piece which he titled 'Jeje’. Expect a colourful video, directed by Naya Effectz.
Produced by Nigerian beatmaker Trendz, 'Jeje' serves as Charisma's Second official single for 2021. It comes after the release of his previously released , ‘Capable’.
