Artist: Sheye Banks
Sheye Banks joins forces with Ojujucalaba for Amapiano hit 'Go Low'
Celebrity Hypeman and OAP, Sheye Banks has released a new catchy Amapiano tune titled 'Go Low' which features Ojujucalaba.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Go Low
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 9th, 2022
Producer: Roey
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 17 seconds
Features: Ojujucalaba
Label: emPawa Africa Limited
Details/Takeaway: Ojujucalaba delivers an intoxicating melody spiced by Sheye Banks smooth adlibs on a speaker-rattling Amapiano beat that makes for a party starting anthem.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Bella Alubo drops new single, 'Another Level'
Rising Dancehall act Jahblend drops new single, 'Mad Lit'
Afroselecta-BBK returns with third installment of 'Driler & Vanilla' series
Maleek Berry returns with new single, 'My way'
Sheye Banks joins forces with Ojujucalaba for Amapiano hit 'Go Low'
'I make all types of music. There's nothing I can't make,' Wizkid says on The Dotty Show
New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Wizkid, Mavins, Tiwa Savage, Vector, others
Tha Boy Myles returns with new catchy tune, 'Roma'
Launch of Spotify Talks Africa looks to help drive the continent’s music industry
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox