Sheye Banks joins forces with Ojujucalaba for Amapiano hit 'Go Low'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Celebrity Hypeman and OAP, Sheye Banks has released a new catchy Amapiano tune titled 'Go Low' which features Ojujucalaba.

Artist: Sheye Banks

Song Title: Go Low

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: November 9th, 2022

Producer: Roey

Song Art:

Length: 3 minutes 17 seconds

Features: Ojujucalaba

Label: emPawa Africa Limited

Details/Takeaway: Ojujucalaba delivers an intoxicating melody spiced by Sheye Banks smooth adlibs on a speaker-rattling Amapiano beat that makes for a party starting anthem.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

