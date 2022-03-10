RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Celebrities storm Tuwantu Music CEO, Emeka Tuwantu’s wedding

Authors:

Motolani Alake

A few years ago, he met Oby, and discovered what he liked. Together, they have chosen to build a home and their business.

212. (tbd)
212. (tbd)

Over the past weekend, the CEO of Tuwantu Music, Emeka Tuwantu wedded his fiancee, Obiageri Ihedinma in a lavish ceremony at the Villa Garden, Owerri, Imo State.

Recommended articles

Asides from euphoric members of both family, the wedding was attended by heavyweights of Nigeria, business associates, dear friends, actors, musicians, showbiz impresarios and entrepreneurs. Some of them are Skiibii, Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze and many more.

A few years ago, he met Oby, and discovered what he liked. Together, they have chosen to build a home and their business.

Popularly known as 212, Tuwantu has worked for different creative agencies and think tanks, where he has quarterbacked different campaigns for brands including Fidelity Bank, Blue Gate, Morning Fresh, VitaFoam, MTN, TomTom and more.

With inspiration from Don Jazzy, D'Banj and Mo'Hits, he created his own record label.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Celebrities storm Tuwantu Music CEO, Emeka Tuwantu’s wedding

Celebrities storm Tuwantu Music CEO, Emeka Tuwantu’s wedding

Watch: Nigerian “Celebrity Pastor showers bundles of pounds on Davido at a party in London

Watch: Nigerian “Celebrity Pastor” showers bundles of pounds on Davido at a party in London

'It's over' - popular Instagram couple announce divorce 6 days after welcoming 2nd child

'It's over' - popular Instagram couple announce divorce 6 days after welcoming 2nd child

The Empire music label officially welcomes new signee “JAYA

The Empire music label officially welcomes new signee “JAYA”

Popular UK based pastor sprays Davido pounds in nightclub

Popular UK based pastor sprays Davido pounds in nightclub

#O2 dream: African gods have levelled Olympus play for majestic black performances

#O2 dream: African gods have levelled Olympus play for majestic black performances

Michael B. Jordan to star alongside Will Smith in 'I Am Legend' sequel

Michael B. Jordan to star alongside Will Smith in 'I Am Legend' sequel

Oluseyi Asurf hosts first of its kind NFT art exhibition

Oluseyi Asurf hosts first of its kind NFT art exhibition

Harrysong shares message from sex tape blackmailer

Harrysong shares message from sex tape blackmailer

Trending

On ‘Subaru Boys: FINAL HEAVEN,’ Cruel Santino seems obsessed with looking like a genius, than being a genius [Pulse Album Review]

Cruel Santino - Subaru Boys: FINAL HEAVEN. (LVRN/Interscope)

Pheelz and Buju release Wizkid-endorsed new single, 'Finesse'

Pheelz + Buju = Finesse. (TBD)

The 15th Headies set to hold in America: Here are 5 talking points from the announcement

The Headies Logo

Tega Oghenejobo of MAVIN can be the answer to Universal Music Group’s troubles in Nigeria [Pulse Explainer]

Tega. [MAVIN]