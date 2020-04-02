At 10 pm on April 1, 2020, Nigerian producers Pheelz and Masterkraft engaged in the second 'Battle of Hits.' At its height, they had 28.5k viewers and played a total of 68 songs. The first was between Sarz and Shizzi who nominated Pheelz to face Masterkraft as one of two battles.

As the event which went on, Masterkraft abruptly ended the event around 1:13 am on April 2, 2020. He was playing Vector's 'Alaye Jor Jor Jor,' when he suddenly said, "Goodnight everybody." The event ended abruptly and people wondered why it had to end that suddenly.

However, rapper and frequent Masterkraft collaborator, CDQ has since revealed the reason. On his Instagram story, he wrote that, "You wanna know why @masterkraft_ left that video already *chef emoji*, (it was) cos Pheelz was getting emotional and rude already and taking things too personal with his alterations (utteration) . But the cup don full, na why Masterkraft comot, say e get no point to dey follow am prove. Shikena."

Masterkraft produced two of the biggest hits of CDQ's career. Those are 'Nowo E Soke' featuring Wizkid and 'Indomie (Remix)' featuring Olamide. This issue is complicated because Olamide is close to Pheelz and during the Instagram Live session earlier today, Masterkraft revealed that, "Olamide changed my life. Anything he touches turns to gold."

You might remember that Pulse Nigeria reported the events of their Battle of Hits thus...

The event lasted a non-concurrent two hours and 13 minutes. It withstood the crash of Instagram Live and survived three breaks to achieve what it did. Asides that, it also had to survive Pheelz's hot-blooded and slightly insecure nature that came with underhanded statements and blatant disrespect towards Masterkraft.

At the start, Pheelz was dropping the hits like he did throughout the event. However, based on this writer's opinion; a lot of people didn't realize the OG Masterkraft was before 10 pm on April 2, 2020. So, when he started playing songs and didn't stop, they got shocked by his discography and his range.

Then, the surprise birthed shock value and the viewers elevated Masterkraft. Pheelz was still playing bangers at the time, but they judged Pheelz for mostly playing Olamide's songs. Mind you while Masterkraft was showcasing the density of his range, his versatility and experience as regards working with different artists, Pheelz was still playing hits - sometimes bigger hits than Masterkraft's.

However, the comments on the Instagram Live feed changed - people started hailing Masterkraft. Presumably, because Pheelz could read the comments, his countenance changed. He grew aloff to everything Masterkraft was doing and used a cold shoulder to shrug off Masterkraft's attempts at camaraderie.

He did not just become rude, he became passively disrespectful. He failed to see what was afoot - an event that was bigger than both of the producers slugging it out in a sonic mud fight. Nonetheless, Masterkraft doused the situation with his experience and naturally calm demeanour. He became a troll and made fun of the situation till Pheelz finally calmed down.

Then, something dramatic happened; Masterkraft played Phyno's 2016 smash hit, 'Fada Fada.' When he stopped, Pheelz intimated that he was robbed of a co-production credit for the song. That was when Masterkraft got dismissive and revealed that Pheelz only offered backing vocals for Olamide - nothing more. Something tells this writer that the drama isn't over yet.

The drama went on, but Masterkraft played it cool and even played the piano to one of Pheelz's songs.