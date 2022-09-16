Artist: CDQ
CDQ returns with new single 'Doings'
Nigerian Street-hop sensation CDQ has released a new single titled 'Doings'.
Song Title: Doings
Genre: Street-hop
Date of Release: September 16, 2022
Producers: Masterkraft
Length: 3 minutes 24 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: NSNS
Details/Takeaway: Street-hop sensation CDQ is back with a new single called 'Doings'. The song is a feel-good song for the party loving listeners who like to spend their money in return for a good time.
