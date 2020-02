Date: February 7, 2020

Song Title: Owo

Artist: CDQ

Genre: EDM

Producer: Ambezza, OZ and D.Hill

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Freebanz/Epic

Details/Takeaway: An ode to money, CDQ constructs the song on a beat that borrows from the intricacies of songs like the Young John-produced 'Shibinshi.'

You can listen to the song below;