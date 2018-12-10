Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Catch Adekunle Gold Reminisce Sess in Original Gangstar video

Sess - 'Original Gangster' ft Adekunle Gold and Reminisce (Official Video)

Watch the visuals to 'Original Gangstar' by Sess feat. Adekunle Gold and Reminisce.

  • Published:

Sess has shared the visuals to his single, 'Original Gangstar' featuring Adekunle Gold and Reminisce.

The song which made it on the producer's debut album, ''Omo Muda'' and served as a soundtrack on one of the most talked about Nigerian movies of 2018, ''King of Boys'' now has its own accompanying visuals to go with it.

Scenes from the movie open the vibrant visuals and fills it intermittently as Reminisce brings his Makanaki character to life yet again and Adekunle Gold show why they are truly the original gangsters.

The video which features cameo from Bollylomo and Falz was directed by Kemi Adetiba, who was also responsible for the movie.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Davido - 'Wonder Woman' [Official Video]bullet
2 King Promise - 'Tokyo' ft Wizkidbullet
3 Davido - 'Wonder Woman'bullet

Related Articles

Sess The Prblm Kid Producer releases debut album, ''Omo Muda'', says it took him 18 months to put the album together
Album Review Sess The Prblm Kid's ''Omo Muda'' is a fitting entry into the league of well created producer's album
Falz - 'Bon Soir' ft Olu Maintan (Official Audio)
Falz Artist's flawless roll-out for 'Sweet Boy' deserves commendation
New Video Falz - 'Sweet Boy'
Service of songs held in honour of late Tosyn Bucknor
"If heaven has a radio station, I'm sure she already has a job," says Banky as celebs eulogise Tosyn Bucknor
Falz, Simi, Sess & Moelogo - Angels Don't Die (Tosyn Tribute)

Music

Album Review: Waje's ''Red Velvet'' is RnB delivered in its most pristine form
6 questions with artist manager on how to succeed as an upcoming talent
New Music: Emex EOT - "Good Vibes"
New Music: Emex EOT - "Good Vibes"
Seun Kuti Black Times
Review Seun Kuti isn't done protesting on "Black Times" LP
X
Advertisement