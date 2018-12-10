Catch Adekunle Gold Reminisce Sess in Original Gangstar video

news

Sess has shared the visuals to his single, 'Original Gangstar' featuring Adekunle Gold and Reminisce.

The song which made it on the producer's debut album, ''Omo Muda'' and served as a soundtrack on one of the most talked about Nigerian movies of 2018, ''King of Boys'' now has its own accompanying visuals to go with it.

Scenes from the movie open the vibrant visuals and fills it intermittently as Reminisce brings his Makanaki character to life yet again and Adekunle Gold show why they are truly the original gangsters.

The video which features cameo from Bollylomo and Falz was directed by Kemi Adetiba, who was also responsible for the movie.