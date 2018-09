news

Cassper Nyovest has shared the visuals to his recent single, 'Gets Getsa 2.0'.

The song released only two weeks ago now has a follow-up visuals, shortly after the rapper announced that he had began work on a new album.

The YouTube video description reads, ”Cassper Nyovest pays homage to Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza through a sample on his new banger “Gets Getsa 2.0.”

The song was produced my Gemini Major.