The organizers of the Grammy Awards has announced the first group of artists expected to perform at this year's edition.

The 61st edition of the Grammys which will take place on February 10, 2019 will feature performances from a top number of superstars with the likes of Cardi B, Post Malone, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes leading the line.

This was announced on Thursday, January 17 via their social media pages coming days after Alicia Keys was revealed as the host of this year's edition.

Cardi B has five nominations this year, including Record Of The Year for "I Like It", Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album for her debut full-lenght, Invasion Of Privacy, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Maroon 5 for "Girls Like You" and Best Rap Performance for "Be Careful."

First-time GRAMMY nominees Dan + Shay are up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Tequila," while fellow first-time nominee Post Malone received four nominations:

'Record Of The Year' and 'Best Rap/Sung Performance' for "Rockstar" with 21 Savage, Album Of The Year for Beerbongs & Bentleys and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Better Now."

Taking to the Grammy stage for the first time is Mendes, who is nominated for Song Of The Year for "In My Blood" and 'Best Pop Vocal' Album for Shawn Mendes.

Nigeria's Seun Kuti was also nominated in the 'World Music Category' for his album, ''Black Times.''

This year's edition of music's most glamorous award ceremony will hold on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.