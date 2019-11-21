The festival is poised to be one of the biggest music events of the decade as the organizers have just revealed a star-studded list of artistes that will equally be gracing the stage. The lineup includes, Grammy-nominated pop star, Burna Boy, Afro-soul singer, Darey, Tiwa Savage, Fire Boy, Teni, Wande Coal, Olamide, Joe Boy, Reekado Banks, Seyi Shay, R2Bees, Ice Prince and Niniola.

Livespot X Festival: Burna Boy, Fire Boy, Tiwa Savage and others to perform alongside Cardi B

“We know how much love the fans have for Cardi B and this was one of the reasons we chose to give fans a special experience to see the queen of hip-hop live in Lagos. We also are aware of the massive appeal of some of our Nigerian music acts. This show will not be complete without these music stars, and this is why we are thrilled to announce these performing acts for the Livespot X festival.” cited Dare Art Alade, the Chief Creative Director of Livespot360.

Tickets to Livespot X Festival can be purchased online at Livespotnation.com.

This is a featured post.