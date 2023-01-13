Capture the essence of 2023 with Spotify’s Playlist in a Bottle

The feature is available to users on both free and Premium versions of Spotify. To build your own time capsule, click on spotify.com/playlistinabottle from a mobile device. Pick a capsule of your choice - a bottle, a jean pocket, gumball machine, lunch box or teddy bear - to hold your songs. A series of prompts such as “a song you need to hear live this year” and “a song that reminds you of your favourite person” will help determine what goes into your bottle.