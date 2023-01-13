The feature is available to users on both free and Premium versions of Spotify. To build your own time capsule, click on spotify.com/playlistinabottle from a mobile device. Pick a capsule of your choice - a bottle, a jean pocket, gumball machine, lunch box or teddy bear - to hold your songs. A series of prompts such as “a song you need to hear live this year” and “a song that reminds you of your favourite person” will help determine what goes into your bottle.
Capture the essence of 2023 with Spotify’s Playlist in a Bottle
Spotify has announced a fun, interactive new feature that allows you to bottle up the musical essence of 2023, and re-open it in 2024 for a walk down memory lane. The Playlist in a Bottle feature lets Spotify users create a time capsule of the songs that they are listening to right now. Users can then only re-open their playlist a year later.
These songs will be sealed away until 2024, when you can pop the cork from your bottle and remind yourself of this precise moment in time.
“This is such a fun feature that allows our listeners to pause and preserve this moment in time, and look back at it again in a year to see where they were, what they were listening to and hear the soundtrack to their musical memories,” says Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify’s Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa.
The Playlist in a Bottle feature is only available until 31 January 2023 so be sure to make your selections before then.
