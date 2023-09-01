Street sensation Candy Bleakz features Blaqbonez & BadBoyTimz on new singles

Having established her stance the previous year with the release of her debut project 'Fire EP' replete with street anthems like 'Tikuku' produced by 2-time Grammy Award-winning Rexxie, this is her second release of the year.

In 2023, Candy Bleakz released the fan-favorite 'Wale' which received a warm reception and she's set to continue her run with the release of 'Free For All' feat BadBoyTimz and 'Not Only' featuring fellow label mate Blaqbonez.

On 'Free For All' Candy Bleakz narrates today's dating woes, in a record that combines catchy elements to create a single that's sure to have anyone dancing.

ADVERTISEMENT