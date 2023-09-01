ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Street sensation Candy Bleakz features Blaqbonez & BadBoyTimz on new singles

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street-pop sensation Candy Bleakz has released two new singles titled 'Not Only' and 'Free For All'.

Candy Bleakz returns with new single 'Not Holy'
Candy Bleakz returns with new single 'Not Holy'

Recommended articles

Having established her stance the previous year with the release of her debut project 'Fire EP' replete with street anthems like 'Tikuku' produced by 2-time Grammy Award-winning Rexxie, this is her second release of the year.

In 2023, Candy Bleakz released the fan-favorite 'Wale' which received a warm reception and she's set to continue her run with the release of 'Free For All' feat BadBoyTimz and 'Not Only' featuring fellow label mate Blaqbonez.

On 'Free For All' Candy Bleakz narrates today's dating woes, in a record that combines catchy elements to create a single that's sure to have anyone dancing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both singles are available on all streaming platforms and listeners can enjoy the new party-staters from the Ladies Dragon.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ruger releases highly anticipated debut album 'Ru The World'

Ruger releases highly anticipated debut album 'Ru The World'

Portable responds to baby mama's allegations that he abandoned his son

Portable responds to baby mama's allegations that he abandoned his son

Ilebaye is playing mind games on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Whitemoney

Ilebaye is playing mind games on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Whitemoney

African artists projected to earn over $1.2 million in royalties from Mdundo

African artists projected to earn over $1.2 million in royalties from Mdundo

Street sensation Candy Bleakz features Blaqbonez & BadBoyTimz on new singles

Street sensation Candy Bleakz features Blaqbonez & BadBoyTimz on new singles

50 Cent faces criminal battery charges for hurling microphone at fan

50 Cent faces criminal battery charges for hurling microphone at fan

J Cole called me 2 Pac Shakur - Burna Boy

J Cole called me 2 Pac Shakur - Burna Boy

Portable has not visited his son in 4 months - Singer's 2nd baby mama

Portable has not visited his son in 4 months - Singer's 2nd baby mama

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo announces split from wife after 16 years

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo announces split from wife after 16 years

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A review of Burna Boy's 7th album 'I Told Them'

Burna Boy fails to offer best part of either world in 'I Told Them' [Pulse Review]

R-Kelly

R. Kelly, Universal Music to pay over $500k music royalties for victim's restitution, criminal fines

Burna Boy releases 7th album 'I Told Them'

Burna Boy releases 7th album 'I Told Them'

Most viewed songs

The 10 most viewed African songs