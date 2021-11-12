RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Candy Bleakz performs for The Grammys

After getting nominated, for AFRIMMA and endorsed by Google it is amazing that she keeps representing the street pop culture home and abroad.

Chocolate City Music’s Candy Bleakz is set to perform at the digital performance series by Recording Academy tagged “Global Spin” which was created to celebrate Afrobeats, KPOP, and Latin music.

This performance video is the first of its kind for an artist making street pop music in Africa as Candy Bleakz is bound to create a record breaking and thrilling experience for her fans through this video.

On the Recording Academy performance, she delivers an electrifying performance of her songs “Kope” and “Kanle”. This is just the beginning as Candy Bleakz proclaims that she has a lot more in store for her fans.

