Some artists including Lady Gaga, who has worked with Kelly in the past have apologized for the projects he partnered on. B2K, an American boy band that was active from 1998 to 2004, has reportedly disclosed that they won't be performing any of the songs he wrote for them.

Buzz Feed News published an article containing the list of songs that have been "tainted" by R Kelly because of the scandal on Saturday, January 12, 2019, and B2K's 'Bump Bump Bump' and 'Girlfriend' made part of the list.

Many of the reactions that have welcomed a recent documentary about R Kelly have been of disapproval. In a six-part feature "Surviving R. Kelly" that aired in the United States of America last week, the interviews with women claimed to have been assaulted by the singer are compiled.

The documentary has inspired a protest calling for a boycott of his music. Despite this, his lawyer Steve Greenberg has confirmed that R Kelly is doing well in his music.

"His millions of fans love him and they're listening to him," the attorney told reporters while responding the unpleasant rumours about his client.

One of the gossips about Kelly includes being part of a sex cult. A charge Steve Greenberg strongly denies on his behalf.

"The allegations aren’t true because he never knowingly had sex with an underage woman, he never forced anyone to do anything, he never held anyone captive, he never abused anyone," the lawyer said in a report published by the Irish Independent on Sunday, January 13, 2019.

R Kelly's Spring Break Jam a doubt

The pressure from widespread protests against R Kelly has affected the possibility of performing at the Spring Break Jam earlier fixed to hold in April 2019.

According to ABC News, the singer is the headliner of the event meant to happen at the Exposition Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on the sixth day of the month. But the organizers' submission for a permit to hold the concert was denied.

This developed on Thursday, January 10, 2019, ABC confirms. The request to use the venue was reportedly denied due to security concerns. Greenberg's claim that his client is doing well might only be temporary.

Best to avoid dropping the ball

The brush-off with the facility managers is the hard consequence of a paedophile image gradually causing R Kelly to be sidelined.

Perhaps, a proof that one's craft no matter how much exciting experience it has brought, can easily become thrash when your image as an artist has been tarnished.

At R Kelly's residence at the Trump Towers in Chicago, the police have already made a visit in response to a report that two women were being held there against their will.

This happened on Friday morning according to the Daily Mail UK.

When interviewed by police officers, the women were confirmed to be in "good health and spirits" and are not being made to stay at the apartment without consent says a report by the Daily Mail. R Kelly has maintained innocence since the allegation accusing him of sexually abusing teenage girls but the world has failed to believe him.

His experience is a reason for artists, especially the ones with so much to lose, to be proactive about the image they project. This might mean holding themselves to a high moral standard.

As it appears in R Kelly's case, the world is not ready to forgive any flop. It is simply best to avoid dropping the ball.