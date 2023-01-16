Libianca's 'People' tops the UK Official Afrobeats Chart

Libianca's 'People' leaps 32 spots from its 90th position last week to NO. 62 this week as it enters its 2nd week on the chart.

Oxlade's 'Kulosa' drops 5 spots from its 57th spot last week to NO. 62 this week as it extends its stay to 17 weeks.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters its 32nd week on the chart as it drops 15 spots from its 53rd position last week to NO. 68 this week. The Grammy winner records his second entry with 'Alone; which drops 2 spots to NO. 71 this week as it enters its 7th week on the chart.

UK Afrobeats Chart: Libianca's 'People' has reached the summit of the UK Afrobeats Chart as it moves up one spot from its NO. 2 debut entry last week.

Burna Boy's 'Alone' drops to NO. 2 while Ruger's 'Asiwaju' climbs two spots up to NO. 3. Wizkid's '2 Sugar' feat Ayra Starr moves up to NO. 4 and Kizz Daniel's 'Cough' also moves up to NO. 5.

Tiwa Savage and Asake's 'Loaded' and Asake's 'Organise' re-enters at NO. 6 and NO. 7 respectively.

Wizkid's 'Wow' feat Naira Marley & Skepta drops to NO. 9 while Mavin's 'Won Da Mo' retains the NO. 10 spot.

Burna Boy's 'Toni-Ann Singh' feat Popcaan debuts at NO. 12 while Kizz Daniel's 'RTID (Ricj Till I Die)' debuts at NO. 13.