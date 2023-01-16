ADVERTISEMENT
Libianca's 'People' tops the UK Official Afrobeats Chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the latest installment of the UK Official Singles Chart, Nigerian superstars Rema, Burna Boy, and Oxlade extended their run while Libiana ascends to the summit of the Afrobeats Chart.

Libianca
Libianca

Details: In the chart week dated 13th - 19th January 2023, Rema's smash hit 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez retains its NO. 8 peak spot from last week while it extends its run on the chart to 20 weeks.

Libianca's 'People' leaps 32 spots from its 90th position last week to NO. 62 this week as it enters its 2nd week on the chart.

Oxlade's 'Kulosa' drops 5 spots from its 57th spot last week to NO. 62 this week as it extends its stay to 17 weeks.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters its 32nd week on the chart as it drops 15 spots from its 53rd position last week to NO. 68 this week. The Grammy winner records his second entry with 'Alone; which drops 2 spots to NO. 71 this week as it enters its 7th week on the chart.

UK Afrobeats Chart: Libianca's 'People' has reached the summit of the UK Afrobeats Chart as it moves up one spot from its NO. 2 debut entry last week.

Burna Boy's 'Alone' drops to NO. 2 while Ruger's 'Asiwaju' climbs two spots up to NO. 3. Wizkid's '2 Sugar' feat Ayra Starr moves up to NO. 4 and Kizz Daniel's 'Cough' also moves up to NO. 5.

Tiwa Savage and Asake's 'Loaded' and Asake's 'Organise' re-enters at NO. 6 and NO. 7 respectively.

Wizkid's 'Wow' feat Naira Marley & Skepta drops to NO. 9 while Mavin's 'Won Da Mo' retains the NO. 10 spot.

Burna Boy's 'Toni-Ann Singh' feat Popcaan debuts at NO. 12 while Kizz Daniel's 'RTID (Ricj Till I Die)' debuts at NO. 13.

Fireboy's 'Diana' feat Chris Brown and Shenseea re-enters at NO. 17.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
