RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Calm Down' reaches new peak as 'Last Last' &'Free Mind' dips on Billboard Hot 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the latest publication of Billboard Hot 100, the Afrobeats contingents of Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema appear on the chart.

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema
Burna Boy, Tems, Rema

Details: In the chart week dated October 22, 2022, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters its 14th week on the chart as it appears at Number 48 this week which is 4 places down from its peak position of Number 44 last week.

Read Also

Following behind 'Last Last' is Tems' 'Free Mind' which climbed down four places from Number 46 last week to Number 50 this week as it extends its week to the chart to 13 weeks.

Rema's 'Calm Down' continues its ascension up the chart as it enters at Number 74 this week which is one place above its Number 75 placement last week which extends its run on the chart to 6 weeks.

Billboard Afrobeats Chart: On this week's Billboard Afrobeats Chart, the top ten remains unchanged with Rema's 'Calm Down' retaining the Number 1 spit for the 7th week as it enters its 30th week on the chart.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' retains the Number 2 spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' retains the Number 3 spot, and Wizkid's 'Essence' feat. Tems' & Justin Bieber holds down the Number 4, while Oxlade's 'Kulosa' closes out the Top 5 spots.

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' remains at Number 6, Fireboy's 'Peru' feat. Ed Sheeran retains the Number 7 spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' holds down the Number 8 spot. Burna Boy 'For Your Hand' feat Ed Sheeran appears at Number 9 while Ayra Starr's 'Rush' rounds up the top ten.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Calm Down' reaches new peak as 'Last Last' &'Free Mind' dips on Billboard Hot 100

'Calm Down' reaches new peak as 'Last Last' &'Free Mind' dips on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' and Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' reach new peaks on UK Singles Chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' and Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' reach new peaks on UK Singles Chart

Laycon becomes a member of Grammy voting committee

Laycon becomes a member of Grammy voting committee

Emerging music sensation Talib set to drop new EP 'Unmixed Feelings'

Emerging music sensation Talib set to drop new EP 'Unmixed Feelings'

Ayra Starr set to drop '19 & Dangerous' deluxe with features from Lojay, Zinoleesky

Ayra Starr set to drop '19 & Dangerous' deluxe with features from Lojay, Zinoleesky

Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon to star in Akay Mason’s ‘Love in a Pandemic’

Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon to star in Akay Mason’s ‘Love in a Pandemic’

Here’s a first-look at Adenike Adebayo’s ‘Ch3mistry’

Here’s a first-look at Adenike Adebayo’s ‘Ch3mistry’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set for African premiere in Nigeria

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set for African premiere in Nigeria

Reekado Banks previews upcoming single

Reekado Banks previews upcoming single

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at 2022 World Cup

Nigerian nominees at the 2022 AMAs

Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Fireboy, and Ckay nominated for 2022 American Music Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Ada Ehi

Ada Ehi becomes the second Gospel artist in Africa to hit 100 million views on YouTube

Dr Ayinde Barrister, King Wasiu Marshall,, King Saheed Osupa, Asake

The Fuji Renaissance