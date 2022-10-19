'Calm Down' reaches new peak as 'Last Last' &'Free Mind' dips on Billboard Hot 100

Following behind 'Last Last' is Tems' 'Free Mind' which climbed down four places from Number 46 last week to Number 50 this week as it extends its week to the chart to 13 weeks.

Rema's 'Calm Down' continues its ascension up the chart as it enters at Number 74 this week which is one place above its Number 75 placement last week which extends its run on the chart to 6 weeks.

Billboard Afrobeats Chart: On this week's Billboard Afrobeats Chart, the top ten remains unchanged with Rema's 'Calm Down' retaining the Number 1 spit for the 7th week as it enters its 30th week on the chart.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' retains the Number 2 spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' retains the Number 3 spot, and Wizkid's 'Essence' feat. Tems' & Justin Bieber holds down the Number 4, while Oxlade's 'Kulosa' closes out the Top 5 spots.