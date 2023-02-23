Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes the second highest charting Afrobeats song on Billboard Hot 100

'Calm Down' enters its 27th week on the chart while also becoming the second highest charting Afrobeats song after Wizkid's 'Essence' which peaked at NO. 9 following the huge success of the Justin Bieber remix.

Tems continues to appear on the chart courtesy of Future's 'Wait For U' which retains its NO. 36 spot while extending its run on the chart to 39 weeks.

US Afrobeats Songs Chart: The top 10 of the Afrobeats chart saw little changes this week.

Rema's 'Calm Down' remix extends its stay at NO. 1 to 25 weeks as it enters its 48th week on the chart.

Libianca's 'People' retains the second spot, Tems' 'Higher' remains at NO. 3, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' stays at NO. 4, and Wizkid's 'Essence' moves up to NO. 5.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' drops to NO. 6, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves up to NO. 7, while 'Alone' drops to NO. 8. Fireboy's 'Peru' and Oxlade's 'Kulosa' retains the 9th and 10th spot respectively.