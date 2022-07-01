Tipped as a beauty the album echoes CalledOutMusic's sound maturity — one he’s explored over the years alongside longtime friends Guvna B, Samm Henshaw, IMRSQD, StillShadey and Zo Chilengwe, including other budding newcomers such as RORE to give this project the girth, gusto and boost it deserves.
Award-winning Artist Calledoutmusic releases his third studio album 'My Beautiful Reality'
MOBO award- singer, songwriter and producer, CalledOutMusic releases his highly anticipated third studio album 'My Beautiful Reality.' The album was released on streaming platforms on Friday 1st July 2022.
According to the talented artist: “Since I decided to accept the direction that God wanted me to go over 5 years ago, it has been a roller coaster ride full of steep drops and high climbs, happy crescendos and worrying troughs that got me shook. Until now, there hasn’t been a lack-luster moment. When I quit my well-paying job to face music full time, I didn’t quite realize how tough it would be. It’s a miracle that I’m still doing CalledOutMusic with a smile on my face — I remain super grateful.”
With each song blending seamlessly into the next, CalledoutMusic takes his fans and listeners on a journey of life, trials, faith and what it means to be unconditionally loved by an ever-present Father.
From the first track which features his father, to a track that his tribe demanded after its live performance in the USA, to his spin on classic songs, there is indeed a song for every believer no matter the stage you are at in your Christian walk. With sounds and genre blends that feel like a cool summer breeze, CalledOutMusic comes up with something pretty distinctive in this beautiful body of work.
When asked about the significance of this album, CalledOutMusic says “ ‘My Beautiful Reality’ represents my journey to date. My music has gone through seasons which have culminated in the Reality that no matter what I go through, He will always be there for me. That’s what I wish to share with this album - the fact that God, even in the noise and silence, the highs and lows; will always be there. It’s a realization that I’m glad to have landed softly and confidently. I pray that everyone that listens falls in love with Jesus all over again, not just because of what He can give but because of who He is."
