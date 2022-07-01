Award-winning Artist Calledoutmusic releases his third studio album 'My Beautiful Reality'

According to the talented artist: “Since I decided to accept the direction that God wanted me to go over 5 years ago, it has been a roller coaster ride full of steep drops and high climbs, happy crescendos and worrying troughs that got me shook. Until now, there hasn’t been a lack-luster moment. When I quit my well-paying job to face music full time, I didn’t quite realize how tough it would be. It’s a miracle that I’m still doing CalledOutMusic with a smile on my face — I remain super grateful.”

Pulse Nigeria

With each song blending seamlessly into the next, CalledoutMusic takes his fans and listeners on a journey of life, trials, faith and what it means to be unconditionally loved by an ever-present Father.

From the first track which features his father, to a track that his tribe demanded after its live performance in the USA, to his spin on classic songs, there is indeed a song for every believer no matter the stage you are at in your Christian walk. With sounds and genre blends that feel like a cool summer breeze, CalledOutMusic comes up with something pretty distinctive in this beautiful body of work.