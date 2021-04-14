A few days ago, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy added another feather to his hat. He became the first artiste to hit 100 million streams on streaming platform, Boomplay.

This milestone comes after Burna Boy won big in the Best World Album category for his album, Twice As Tall.

It’s almost a decade since the self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ launched into the music scene and ever since been dropping hits back to back. Here is a brief summary of his musical journey.

African Giant currently holds a record of 29 Million streams on Boomplay while the Grammy-winning ‘Twice as Tall’ recorded one million streams within 24hrs of its release on Boomplay.

Almost 8 months after it’s release, his fifth studio album, ‘Twice as Tall’ has amassed Over 45 Million streams on Boomplay, making it the most streamed album on Boomplay Music.

Burna boy is closely followed by Fireboy and Olamide on the all-time Boomplay charts.