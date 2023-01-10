Burna Boy's 'YE' goes platinum in the US

'YE' was released in 2018 as one of the singles off Burna Boy's 3rd album 'Outside'. The single received international attention in the US after fans discovered it while searching for Kanye West's album of the same name.

This coincidence propelled Burna Boy to the limelight and it was the turning point for the Grammy winner who grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Since 'YE', Burna Boy has enjoyed international acclaim winning a Grammy and becoming one of the biggest artists out of the African continent,