Burna Boy's 'YE' goes platinum in the US

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has recorded another giant stride as his hit single 'YE' has surpassed a million units in sales in the United States.

Details: According to news published by reputable chart news platform Chart data, Burna Boy's 'YE' is now eligible for an RIAA platinum plaque after it surpassed a million copies in sales in the US.

'YE' was released in 2018 as one of the singles off Burna Boy's 3rd album 'Outside'. The single received international attention in the US after fans discovered it while searching for Kanye West's album of the same name.

This coincidence propelled Burna Boy to the limelight and it was the turning point for the Grammy winner who grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Since 'YE', Burna Boy has enjoyed international acclaim winning a Grammy and becoming one of the biggest artists out of the African continent,

His platinum plaque sees him join CKay, Wizkid, and Tems as Nigerian artists with RIAA platinum plaques.

