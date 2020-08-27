Fresh of debuting at a record No. 54 and No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard World Album charts respectively, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy has achieved the biggest milestone of all. With this, 'Twice As Tall' might be walking tall as Nigeria's biggest international opening week ever.
In its first week of release, Twice As Tall debuted at No. 1 in 56 countries. By so doing, it achieved the biggest opening weekend ever for an album (local or international) on the African continent (Sub-Saharan Africa markets including ZAF). It also has the biggest opening weekend ever for an African artist album on Apple Music globally.
On Apple Music, Twice As Tall debuted at No. 1 in all of these countries;
Angola
Barbados
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Botswana
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Chad
Congo
Cote D'Ivoire
Cyprus
Dominica
Estonia
Fiji
France
Gambia
Ghana
Grenada
Guinea-bissau
Guyana
Ireland
Kenya
Kuwait
Liberia
Luxembourg
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mozambique
Namibia
Netherlands
Niger
Nigeria
Oman
Papua New Guinea
Portugal
Qatar
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
South Africa
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Vincent & The Grenadines
Swaziland
Sweden
Tanzania
Trinidad and Tobago
Turks and Caicos
UAE
Uganda
United Kingdom
Zimbabwe