Fresh of debuting at a record No. 54 and No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard World Album charts respectively, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy has achieved the biggest milestone of all. With this, 'Twice As Tall' might be walking tall as Nigeria's biggest international opening week ever.

In its first week of release, Twice As Tall debuted at No. 1 in 56 countries. By so doing, it achieved the biggest opening weekend ever for an album (local or international) on the African continent (Sub-Saharan Africa markets including ZAF). It also has the biggest opening weekend ever for an African artist album on Apple Music globally.

On Apple Music, Twice As Tall debuted at No. 1 in all of these countries;

Angola

Barbados

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bermuda

Botswana

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Chad

Congo

Cote D'Ivoire

Cyprus

Dominica

Estonia

Fiji

France

Gambia

Ghana

Grenada

Guinea-bissau

Guyana

Ireland

Kenya

Kuwait

Liberia

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Netherlands

Niger

Nigeria

Oman

Papua New Guinea

Portugal

Qatar

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

South Africa

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Vincent & The Grenadines

Swaziland

Sweden

Tanzania

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos

UAE

Uganda

United Kingdom

Zimbabwe