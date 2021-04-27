Bose Ogulu named one of the 'International Power Players' by Billboard

Ogulu, better known as Mama Burna is the co-founder of Spaceship Collective, who also manages her Grammy-winning son, Burna Boy. She served as Executive Producer for his Grammy-winning album, Twice As Tall.

On her excerpt, Billboard wrote that, "Amid the pandemic, Ogulu co-executive-produced, released and promoted the Twice As Tall album from Nigeria’s breakout global star Burna Boy (aka her son, Damini Ogulu).

"He is signed to Bad Habit/Atlantic in the United States and Warner Music International for territories outside of Africa.