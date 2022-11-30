RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' is Apple Music NO. 1 album of 2022 in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Tuesday, 29th November 2022, Apple Music released the list of the top songs and albums for 2022, and Nigerian megastar Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' has emerged as the most streamed album in Nigeria.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Details: 'Love, Damini' was released on July 8, 2022, as Burna Boy's sixth album. The album enjoyed impressive success and it emerged as the number-one album on Apple Music Nigeria in 2022.

The album is the most streamed on Apple Music Ghana and Apple Music Kenya in 2022. It's also the third most streamed album on Apple Music South Africa in 2022.

Below is a list of the top 10 albums in 2022 on Apple Music in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

Top Albums of 2022: Nigeria

1 Burna Boy - Love, Damini

2 Asake - Mr. Money With The Vibe

3 Wizkid - Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition)

4 Rema - Rave & Roses

5 Kizz Daniel - Barnabas

6 Omah Lay - Boy Alone

7 Fireboy DML - Playboy

8 Burna Boy - Twice As Tall

9 Ayra Starr - 19 & Dangerous

10 BNXN fka Buju - Sorry I'm Late

Top Songs of 2022: Nigeria

https://apple.co/3UliolY

1 Asake - Sungba

2 Burna Boy - Last Last

3 Asake - Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)

4 Asake feat. Olamide - Omo Ope

5 Fireboy DML, Asake - Bandana

6 Mayorkun, Victony - Holy Father

7 Asake - Terminator

8 Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju - Finesse

9 Skiibii - Baddest Boy

10 SPINALL, Asake - PALAZZO

Top Albums of 2022: Ghana

1 Burna Boy - Love, Damini

2 Asake - Mr. Money With The Vibe

3 Kwesi Arthur - Son Of Jacob

4 Black Sherif - The Villain I Never Was

5 Wizkid - Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition)

6 Sarkodie - No Pressure

7 Ayra Starr - 19 & Dangerous

8 Omah Lay - Boy Alone

9 Fireboy DML - Playboy

10 Rema - Rave & Roses

Top Songs of 2022: Ghana

https://apple.co/3udYUVO

1 Camidoh, Mayorkun, DARKOO feat. King Promise - Sugarcane (Remix)

2 Wendy Shay - Survivor

3 Burna Boy - Last Last

4 Kelvyn Boy - Down Flat

5 Black Sherif - Kwaku the Traveller

6 Mavins, Ayra Starr, Crayon feat. LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce - Overloading (OVERDOSE)

7 Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju - Finesse

8 Kizz Daniel, Tekno - Buga (Lo Lo Lo)

9 Sarz, Lojay - Monalisa

10 Davido, Adekunle Gold - High

Top Albums of 2022: Kenya

1 Burna Boy - Love, Damini

2 Ayra Starr - 19 & Dangerous

3 Drake - Certified Lover Boy

4 Wizkid - Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition)

5 Rema - Rave & Roses

6 Sauti Sol - Midnight Train

7 Gunna - DRIP SEASON 4EVER

8 Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

9 Beyonce - RENAISSANCE

10 Burna Boy - African Giant

Top Songs of 2022: Kenya

https://apple.co/3VB1K31

1 Sarz, Lojay - Monalisa

2 Burna Boy - Last Last

3 Fireboy DML - Peru

4 Rema - Calm Down

5 Ruger - Dior

6 Oxlade - KU LO SA - A COLORS SHOW

7 Timaya feat. Buju - Cold Outside

8 Omah Lay - Understand

9 Fave - Baby Riddim

10 Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju - Finesse

Top Albums of 2022: South Africa

1 Drake - Certified Lover Boy

2 Kabza De Small - KOA II Part 1

3 Burna Boy - Love, Damini

4 Adele - 30

5 Kelvin Momo - Ivy League

6 Young Stunna - Notumato

7 Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

8 Nomfundo Moh - Amagama

9 Mas Musiq - Auti ‘eSharp

10 Kanye West - Donda

Top Songs of 2022: South Africa

https://apple.co/3FdH5wr

1 Busta 929 feat. Boohle - Ngixolele

2 Kabza De Small, Ami Faku, DJ Maphorisa - Asibe Happy

3 Burna Boy - Last Last

4 Young Stunna feat. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa - Adiwele

5 Kabza De Small, Ami Faku, DJ Maphorisa - Abalele

6 Q-Mark, TpZee feat. Afriikan Papi - Paris

7 K.O. feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie - SETE

8 Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha & Ami Faku - Phakade Lami

9 Master KG, Wanitwa Mos feat. Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana & Obeey Amor - Dali Nguwe

10 Adele - Easy On Me

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

