Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' certified Gold in the UK

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy's 6th album 'Love, Damini' has achieved another feat as it has been certified silver in the United Kingdom.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Details: On February 10th, 2023, the Brits Awards which is the certification body for the UK posted on its official Twitter page that 'Love, Damini' has been certified silver in the United Kingdom.

This is another giant stride for the Nigerian megastar who is at the fore of exporting Nigerian and African music to the world.

'Love, Damini' which was released in July 2022 is Burna Boy's 6th album and it housed the international smash hit 'Last Last' which reached a NO. 4 peak on the UK Official Singles chart. It also delivered 'For Your Hand' which features British megastar Ed Sheeran and 'Cloak & Dagger' which features British rapper J Hus.

It's these singles that combine with other songs such as 'Common Person', 'Different Sizes', and 'Vanilla' to deliver Burna Boy a silver certification.

While 'Love, Damini' enjoyed mixed critical acclaim, it earned Burna Boy two Grammy nominations for best world music and best global song performance.

After getting a Brit silver plaque, Burna Boy will have his eyes on a Gold plaque as he aims to continue asserting himself as one of Africa's biggest music export.

Adeayo Adebiyi

