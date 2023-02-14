Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' certified Gold in the UK

This is another giant stride for the Nigerian megastar who is at the fore of exporting Nigerian and African music to the world.

'Love, Damini' which was released in July 2022 is Burna Boy's 6th album and it housed the international smash hit 'Last Last' which reached a NO. 4 peak on the UK Official Singles chart. It also delivered 'For Your Hand' which features British megastar Ed Sheeran and 'Cloak & Dagger' which features British rapper J Hus.

It's these singles that combine with other songs such as 'Common Person', 'Different Sizes', and 'Vanilla' to deliver Burna Boy a silver certification.

While 'Love, Damini' enjoyed mixed critical acclaim, it earned Burna Boy two Grammy nominations for best world music and best global song performance.